Iamgold Corporation (IAG) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

News coverage about Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Iamgold Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the mining company an impact score of 46.6305864503562 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE IAG) opened at 6.66 on Friday. Iamgold Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of -0.40.

Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Iamgold Corporation had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Iamgold Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iamgold Corporation will post $0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Iamgold Corporation from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price target on Iamgold Corporation from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. CIBC raised Iamgold Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.93 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Iamgold Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Iamgold Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Iamgold Corporation Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is engaged primarily in the exploration for, and the development and production of, mineral resource properties throughout the world. Through its holdings, IAMGOLD has interests in various operations, exploration and development properties. IAMGOLD is a mid-tier mining company with approximately four operating gold mines on over three continents.

