Beaufort Securities restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources Ltd (LON:HUM) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Hummingbird Resources Ltd alerts:

Hummingbird Resources (LON HUM) traded up 4.015% on Thursday, reaching GBX 35.625. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 122.55 million. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 16.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/hummingbird-resources-ltd-hum-receives-speculative-buy-rating-from-beaufort-securities.html.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC is a United Kingdom-based multi-asset gold company. The Company’s principal activity is the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral exploration targets, principally gold, focused in West Africa. It operates in the exploration and development of mineral resources segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.