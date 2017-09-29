Hudson's Bay Co (HBC) Shares Down 4%

Hudson's Bay Co (TSE:HBC) shares fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.58 and last traded at C$12.60. 333,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 461,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBC. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudson's Bay Co from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hudson's Bay Co from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hudson's Bay Co from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudson's Bay Co from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Hudson's Bay Co in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.32 billion.

About Hudson's Bay Co

Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) is a Canada-based department store retailer. The Company is an operator and a consolidator, as well as a real estate developer. The Company’s retail portfolio includes approximately 10 banners, in formats ranging from luxury to better department stores to off price fashion shopping destinations, with over 460 stores.

