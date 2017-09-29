Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.6963002354406 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) traded up 1.042% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.125. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,542 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.50 billion. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $393.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post ($1.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMHC shares. BidaskClub lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMH) is a global learning company, specializing in education solutions across a range of media. The Company operates through two segments: Education and Trade Publishing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered content, services and technology to both educational institutions and consumers, reaching over 50 million students in approximately 150 countries across the world.

