Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPT. FBR & Co restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $33.50) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.86.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ HPT) traded down 0.42% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 374,613 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.02. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $32.68.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.61 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 27.0% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

