Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) Director E Larry Ryder Sells 1,758 Shares

Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) Director E Larry Ryder sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $82,045.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

E Larry Ryder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, E Larry Ryder sold 5,000 shares of Hooker Furniture Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $222,050.00.

Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. 25,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hooker Furniture Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $554.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. Hooker Furniture Corporation had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hooker Furniture Corporation will post $2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Hooker Furniture Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture Corporation by 405.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 175,712 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hooker Furniture Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture Corporation by 43.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 87,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture Corporation by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 35,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture Corporation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Hooker Furniture Corporation is a home furnishings marketing, design and logistics company offering sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The Company operates through three segments: casegoods furniture, upholstered furniture and all other.

