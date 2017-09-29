Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 114.1% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Motco boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 79.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 32.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays PLC set a $165.00 price objective on Home Depot, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Vetr raised Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.59 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.90.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 10,717 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $1,633,270.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 15,000 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $2,255,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,977.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,717 shares of company stock worth $8,916,321. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE HD) traded up 0.59% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,676 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.29 and its 200-day moving average is $152.05. Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $163.49. The stock has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.84 billion. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 192.30%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

