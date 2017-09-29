Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Home Depot’s spectacular past performance has helped it to surpass the industry in the past year. The company has been consistently gaining from its interconnected strategy, focus on Pro customers, and housing market recovery. These factors helped the company post a stellar second-quarter fiscal 2017 performance, which marked its highest ever quarterly sales and earnings. Notably, sales marked its 13th straight beat, while earnings retained its 5-year long trend of positive surprise. Results were driven by solid growth across all regions, both in stores and online. Also, Pro category sales continued to outperform, driven by constant efforts to enrich customers’ experiences. The sturdy first half and expectations of improved home prices encouraged the company to raise its fiscal 2017 view. However, gross margin remained plateaued, and is likely to fall 10 bps in fiscal 2017. Also, competition from online retailers may impact results.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vetr raised shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.62 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.90.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) traded up 0.58% on Tuesday, hitting $163.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,933 shares. Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $163.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.29 and its 200 day moving average is $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $192.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 192.30%. The company had revenue of $28.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 10,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $1,633,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $5,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,816,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,717 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,274,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,438,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,143,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

