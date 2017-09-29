Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HGV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David William Johnson purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $984,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) opened at 38.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Buckingham Research started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nomura increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management.

