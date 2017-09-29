HighTower Advisors LLC Has $20.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,763 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $20,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 190.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,857,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,577,000 after purchasing an additional 383,143 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 323,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 85,940 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,725,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,786,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA VGT) traded up 0.58% during trading on Friday, reaching $151.91. The company had a trading volume of 125,767 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $116.34 and a one year high of $152.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.419 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

