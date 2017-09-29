HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in BB&T Corporation (BBT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,625 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BB&T Corporation were worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BB&T Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,519,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,521,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BB&T Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,713,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,166,682,000 after acquiring an additional 381,915 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BB&T Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,158,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,742,000 after acquiring an additional 539,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BB&T Corporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,766,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,655,000 after acquiring an additional 43,867 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BB&T Corporation by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,546,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,818,000 after acquiring an additional 563,129 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) traded up 1.21% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. 1,772,357 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.08. BB&T Corporation has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $49.88.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. BB&T Corporation had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BB&T Corporation will post $2.81 EPS for the current year.

BB&T Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.88 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from BB&T Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BB&T Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of BB&T Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of BB&T Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of BB&T Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BB&T Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of BB&T Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

In related news, insider Robert Jerome Johnson, Jr. sold 18,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $865,606.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Rufus Yates sold 28,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $1,342,201.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,131.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,610 shares of company stock worth $2,618,364. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

