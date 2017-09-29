HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited were worth $30,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited during the second quarter worth about $102,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 147.4% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 5.3% in the first quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) traded up 1.63% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.01. 7,124,480 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $439.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 2.62. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $86.01 and a 12-month high of $180.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.68.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 16.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post $4.99 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a report on Monday, June 12th. Benchmark Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a report on Sunday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group Holding Limited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

About Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

