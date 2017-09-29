HFF, Inc. (HF) CEO Mark Gibson Sells 21,027 Shares of Stock

HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) CEO Mark Gibson sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $818,370.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,364 shares in the company, valued at $17,411,406.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Mark Gibson sold 24,044 shares of HFF stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $920,885.20.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Mark Gibson sold 8,874 shares of HFF stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $336,147.12.

On Thursday, September 21st, Mark Gibson sold 17,598 shares of HFF stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $667,316.16.

On Monday, September 18th, Mark Gibson sold 15,151 shares of HFF stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $565,586.83.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Mark Gibson sold 37,331 shares of HFF stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,388,339.89.

HFF, Inc. (HF) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. 40,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. HFF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. HFF had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. Analysts forecast that HFF, Inc. will post $2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HFF by 138,312.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,253,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,334 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HFF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,064,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,095,000 after acquiring an additional 817,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HFF by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,593,000 after acquiring an additional 265,234 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of HFF in the second quarter valued at about $8,645,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HFF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,162,000 after acquiring an additional 177,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About HFF

HFF, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds the partnership interests in Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. and HFF Securities L.P. (together, the Operating Partnerships), held through the subsidiary HFF Partnership Holdings, LLC, and all of the outstanding shares of Holliday GP Corp. (Holliday GP).

