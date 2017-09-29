Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) opened at 14.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.36 and a beta of 2.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 371.48%.

In other news, EVP Christopher P. Hsu sold 15,333 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $270,934.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,934.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Gomez sold 494,360 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $7,351,133.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,255,362 shares of company stock worth $66,291,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 254,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,713.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,450,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,975,000 after purchasing an additional 95,915,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 929.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 10,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

