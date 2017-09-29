Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) EVP Michael F. Ramirez Sells 4,091 Shares

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) EVP Michael F. Ramirez sold 4,091 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $139,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) traded up 0.98% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. 877,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Herman Miller Inc. alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $580.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/herman-miller-inc-mlhr-evp-michael-f-ramirez-sells-4091-shares.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 68,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Herman Miller

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.