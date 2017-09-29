Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) EVP Michael F. Ramirez Sells 4,091 Shares

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) EVP Michael F. Ramirez sold 4,091 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $139,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) traded up 0.98% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. 877,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.44.
Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $580.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 68,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
