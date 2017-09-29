Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Heineken NV alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heineken NV in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Heineken NV (HEINY) traded up 1.43% on Thursday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,665 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. Heineken NV has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Heineken NV (HEINY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/heineken-nv-heiny-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Heineken NV

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Affligem, Tiger, Tecate, Krusovice, and Red Stripe brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Blind Pig, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Orchard Thieves brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.