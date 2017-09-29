Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th.

Get Heartland Express Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/heartland-express-inc-htld-receives-21-75-consensus-pt-from-analysts.html.

In other Heartland Express news, EVP John P. Cosaert sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $161,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,836.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Heartland Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ HTLD) traded up 7.69% during trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. 1,694,169 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.53. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.89 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.