Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) remained flat at $32.42 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,313 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $109,986.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,693 shares in the company, valued at $564,052.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops and redevelops real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services across the United States.

