Head to Head Review: UFP Technologies (UFPT) vs. Its Peers

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) is one of 35 public companies in the “Commodity Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare UFP Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get UFP Technologies Inc. alerts:

68.2% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 6.03% 6.86% 6.04% UFP Technologies Competitors -27.97% 23.86% 5.35%

Volatility & Risk

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UFP Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A UFP Technologies Competitors 190 1006 1282 56 2.48

As a group, “Commodity Chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 1.15%. Given UFP Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UFP Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UFP Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $148.67 million $17.67 million 22.85 UFP Technologies Competitors $4.37 billion $977.53 million 32.53

UFP Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies. UFP Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

UFP Technologies peers beat UFP Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc. is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies. The Company’s raw materials consist of polyethylene and polyurethane foams, sheet plastics, pulp fiber, cross-linked polyethylene and reticulated polyurethane foams, fabric and foam laminates, and natural fiber materials. The Company converts these materials to provide customers various solutions, including automotive interior trim, medical device components, disposable wound care components, military uniform and gear components, athletic padding, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, and cushion packaging for their products.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.