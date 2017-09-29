Head to Head Contrast: Netflix (NFLX) and Yext (YEXT)

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Netflix and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netflix 3.55% 12.82% 2.55% Yext N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Netflix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Netflix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Netflix and Yext’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netflix $10.19 billion 7.66 $706.92 million $0.82 220.37 Yext $145.43 million 8.19 -$52.13 million N/A N/A

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than Yext.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Netflix and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netflix 2 14 28 0 2.59 Yext 0 2 2 0 2.50

Netflix currently has a consensus price target of $180.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.39%. Yext has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.11%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than Netflix.

Summary

Netflix beats Yext on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc. is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States. The Domestic DVD segment includes services, such as digital optical disc (DVD)-by-mail. The Company’s members can watch original series, documentaries, feature films, as well as television shows and movies directly on their Internet-connected screen, televisions, computers and mobile devices. It offers its streaming services both domestically and internationally. In the United States, its members can receive DVDs delivered to their homes. The Company had members streaming in over 190 countries, as of December 31, 2016.

Yext Company Profile

Yext Inc. is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Yext Listings, Pages and Reviews help businesses around the globe and facilitate face-to-face digital interactions. Yext Knowledge Engine enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and makes it available through the PowerListings Network of over 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks in a complete, up to date and accurate manner.

