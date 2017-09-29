Head-To-Head Comparison: Morgan Stanley (MS) versus Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

85.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Raymond James Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Raymond James Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morgan Stanley and Raymond James Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley $37.18 billion 2.38 $6.41 billion $3.49 13.80 Raymond James Financial $6.12 billion 1.99 $605.03 million $4.21 20.09

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Raymond James Financial. Morgan Stanley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Raymond James Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley and Raymond James Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley 16.77% 9.83% 0.84% Raymond James Financial 9.78% 13.37% 2.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Morgan Stanley and Raymond James Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley 1 7 15 1 2.67 Raymond James Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus price target of $48.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Raymond James Financial has a consensus price target of $89.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.18%. Given Raymond James Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Raymond James Financial is more favorable than Morgan Stanley.

Volatility & Risk

Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raymond James Financial has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Morgan Stanley pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Raymond James Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Morgan Stanley pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Raymond James Financial pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Raymond James Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Raymond James Financial beats Morgan Stanley on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients. The Company’s Wealth Management business segment provides an array of financial services and solutions to individual investors and small-to-medium sized businesses and institutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services, market-making activities in fixed income securities, financial and wealth planning services, annuity and insurance products, credit and other lending products, banking and retirement plan services. The Company’s Investment Management business segment provides a range of investment strategies and products.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc. (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc. (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A. (RJ Bank). It operates through five segments: Private Client Group (PCG), Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank and the Other segment. The Private Client Group segment includes the retail branches of the Company’s broker-dealer subsidiaries located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Capital Markets segment includes institutional sales and trading in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Asset Management segment includes the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds and other fee-based asset management programs. RJ Bank segment provides corporate loan, securities based loans (SB) and residential loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.