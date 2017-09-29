Head-To-Head Analysis: Sykes Enterprises, (SYKE) vs. Baozun (BZUN)

Sykes Enterprises, (NASDAQ: SYKE) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sykes Enterprises, has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baozun has a beta of 4.7, suggesting that its share price is 370% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sykes Enterprises, and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises, 4.36% 11.21% 6.65% Baozun 3.26% 9.19% 6.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sykes Enterprises, and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises, 0 1 1 0 2.50 Baozun 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sykes Enterprises, currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.73%. Baozun has a consensus target price of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Given Sykes Enterprises,’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sykes Enterprises, is more favorable than Baozun.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sykes Enterprises, and Baozun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises, $1.53 billion 0.80 $172.45 million $1.59 18.36 Baozun N/A N/A N/A $0.32 104.47

Sykes Enterprises, has higher revenue and earnings than Baozun. Sykes Enterprises, is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baozun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Sykes Enterprises, shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sykes Enterprises, shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sykes Enterprises, beats Baozun on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sykes Enterprises,

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is engaged in providing outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing (BPO) arena on a global basis. The Company has operations in two segments: the Americas, which includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific Rim, and EMEA, which includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Company provides its service to clients from its locations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe and Africa. It serves a range of clients, including medium-sized businesses and public institutions, which span the communications, financial services, technology/consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare and other industries. Its Americas and EMEA groups primarily provide customer engagement services. The Company’s outsourced customer contact management services include customer care, technical support and customer acquisition.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc. is a brand e-commerce solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including the sales of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing and order fulfillment. Its segments include the brand e-commerce segment, which provides brand-e-commerce solutions to its brand partners, including IT services, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment, and the Maikefeng segment that operates its retail online platform, Maikefeng. Its subsidiaries include Baozun Hong Kong Holding Limited and Baozun Hongkong Investment Limited.

