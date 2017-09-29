Head to Head Analysis: Fluor Corporation (FLR) vs. Its Competitors

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Construction & Engineering” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fluor Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fluor Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluor Corporation 0.58% 13.80% 4.92% Fluor Corporation Competitors 3.18% 11.15% 3.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fluor Corporation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluor Corporation 0 9 3 0 2.25 Fluor Corporation Competitors 196 993 1574 21 2.51

Fluor Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $48.55, suggesting a potential upside of 15.20%. As a group, “Construction & Engineering” companies have a potential upside of 22.43%. Given Fluor Corporation’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluor Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Fluor Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of shares of all “Construction & Engineering” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Fluor Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Construction & Engineering” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fluor Corporation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Fluor Corporation $19.31 billion $562.31 million 53.34 Fluor Corporation Competitors $3.12 billion $140.94 million 19.42

Fluor Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Fluor Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Fluor Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fluor Corporation pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Construction & Engineering” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 125.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Fluor Corporation is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Fluor Corporation has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluor Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fluor Corporation beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Fluor Corporation Company Profile

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company operates its business in four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Government, and Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI). The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services providing engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis. The Company is an integrated solutions provider for various industries, including oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, mining and metals, transportation, power, life sciences and advanced manufacturing. It is also a service provider to the United States federal Government and governments abroad. It offers services in various categories, including engineering and design, procurement, construction, fabrication, maintenance, modification and asset integrity and project management.

