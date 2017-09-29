Harsco Corporation (HSC) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.24

News headlines about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harsco Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.6949652041268 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSC. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Harsco Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Harsco Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Harsco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) traded up 1.084% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.975. The stock had a trading volume of 154,380 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Harsco Corporation has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $21.05. The stock’s market cap is $1.69 billion.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Harsco Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $394.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Harsco Corporation will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides outsourced on-site services to the global metals industry, with the operations focused in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.

