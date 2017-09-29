Hannover Rueck SE (HNR1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hannover Rueck SE (FRA:HNR1) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €102.57 ($122.11).

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €110.00 ($130.95) price objective on shares of Hannover Rueck SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Macquarie set a €98.00 ($116.67) price objective on shares of Hannover Rueck SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €111.00 ($132.14) price objective on shares of Hannover Rueck SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €100.00 ($119.05) price objective on shares of Hannover Rueck SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €102.00 ($121.43) price objective on shares of Hannover Rueck SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Hannover Rueck SE (FRA HNR1) traded up 0.42% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of €12.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. Hannover Rueck SE has a 1-year low of €92.30 and a 1-year high of €116.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.69.

About Hannover Rueck SE

