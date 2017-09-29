Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

News headlines about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gulfport Energy Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.7592403552398 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Gulfport Energy Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $20.00 price target on Gulfport Energy Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.48.

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) opened at 14.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $30.47. The company’s market capitalization is $2.63 billion.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Gulfport Energy Corporation had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1052.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Corporation will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gulfport Energy Corporation

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

