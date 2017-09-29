Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Position Raised by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,171 shares during the quarter. Gulfport Energy Corporation makes up approximately 1.5% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Gulfport Energy Corporation worth $64,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 7.6% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 436,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 18.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after buying an additional 211,708 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 65.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) traded up 0.42% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 707,088 shares. The firm’s market cap is $2.64 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $30.47.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.59 million. Gulfport Energy Corporation had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1052.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Corporation will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

Gulfport Energy Corporation Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

