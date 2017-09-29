Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (BSMX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV is engaged in providing various banking services primarily in Mexico. It provides multiple banking services, securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities. The company also offers pension and investment funds; cards and other structured products; and treasury management, merchant, trust, life insurance, online collection, tax payment, payroll, and cash management services. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV is based in Mexico City, Mexico. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.70.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (BSMX) opened at 10.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.79 million. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. will post $0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. by 42.8% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 33,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV, formerly Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV or Grupo Financiero Santander SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based financial institution. The Company is primarily engaged in the provision of multiple banking services, securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities.

