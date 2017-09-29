Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $676,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ continued to hold its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 89,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 44,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 117.7% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 421,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.21.

In other news, VP Seth H. Hoogasian sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $736,092.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.97, for a total transaction of $65,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,312 shares in the company, valued at $961,312.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,738 shares of company stock worth $9,302,112. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE TMO) opened at 186.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average is $171.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $194.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.45%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

