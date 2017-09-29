Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) CFO Lorie Tekorius Sells 4,740 Shares of Stock

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) CFO Lorie Tekorius sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $227,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) traded up 0.83% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 564,041 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $439.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 48,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

