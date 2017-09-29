Green Dot Corporation’s (GDOT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDOT. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Dot Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on Green Dot Corporation from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Green Dot Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Green Dot Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot Corporation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.
Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.89. 69,619 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $50.25.
Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. Green Dot Corporation had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Corporation will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, COO Kuan Archer sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $496,958.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,705.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 762,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,396,239.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,699,117. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Green Dot Corporation by 5,537.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot Corporation by 55.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Corporation Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.
