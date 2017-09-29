Grainger PLC (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRI. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.17 ($3.96).

Get Grainger PLC alerts:

Shares of Grainger PLC (GRI) opened at 264.10 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.10 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 257.58. Grainger PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 214.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 271.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Grainger PLC (GRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities Ltd” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/grainger-plc-gri-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-numis-securities-ltd.html.

In other Grainger PLC news, insider Nick Jopling bought 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £301.60 ($405.59). Insiders have bought a total of 348 shares of company stock worth $90,596 over the last 90 days.

About Grainger PLC

Grainger plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a residential landlord. The Company’s segments include Residential, Development, Funds and Other. Its assets include Regulated Tenancy Portfolio, Private Rented Sector Portfolio and Development. It has a portfolio of approximately 8,610 rental homes.

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.