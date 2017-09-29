Grainger PLC (GRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities Ltd

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRI. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.17 ($3.96).
Shares of Grainger PLC (GRI) opened at 264.10 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.10 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 257.58. Grainger PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 214.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 271.70.
In other Grainger PLC news, insider Nick Jopling bought 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £301.60 ($405.59). Insiders have bought a total of 348 shares of company stock worth $90,596 over the last 90 days.
About Grainger PLC
Grainger plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a residential landlord. The Company’s segments include Residential, Development, Funds and Other. Its assets include Regulated Tenancy Portfolio, Private Rented Sector Portfolio and Development. It has a portfolio of approximately 8,610 rental homes.
