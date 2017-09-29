Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 81,567 BHP Billiton PLC (BBL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Billiton PLC (NYSE:BBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,567 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. BHP Billiton PLC accounts for 0.1% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Billiton PLC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Billiton PLC by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BHP Billiton PLC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Billiton PLC by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in BHP Billiton PLC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBL. BidaskClub upgraded BHP Billiton PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Billiton PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $37.00 price target on BHP Billiton PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Billiton PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

BHP Billiton PLC (BBL) traded down 0.25% on Friday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 812,312 shares. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. BHP Billiton PLC has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $39.12.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Billiton PLC’s previous None dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

BHP Billiton PLC Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

