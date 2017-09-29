Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $608,000 in Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE CLB) traded down 0.29% during trading on Friday, reaching $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,536 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.90. Core Laboratories N.V. has a 1-year low of $86.55 and a 1-year high of $125.83.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Core Laboratories N.V. had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $163.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Core Laboratories N.V.’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories N.V. will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Core Laboratories N.V. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on Core Laboratories N.V. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Core Laboratories N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Core Laboratories N.V. from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Core Laboratories N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories N.V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.58.

Core Laboratories N.V. Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples.

