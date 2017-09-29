Graco Inc. (GGG) Receives $109.00 Average PT from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.69. The company had a trading volume of 293,331 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.14. Graco has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $124.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. Graco had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $379.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post $4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 92.90%.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $3,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,439.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Park Gallivan sold 12,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,407,830.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,499 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,509 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Graco by 425.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Graco by 16.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $1,118,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

