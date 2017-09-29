Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 14 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) opened at 193.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $161.29 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.01 and a 200 day moving average of $191.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 83.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

In other news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $1,503,122.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,945.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda M. Tharby sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $941,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,904 shares of company stock worth $15,242,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

