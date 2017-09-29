Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Land Securities Group plc (LAND)

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,114 ($14.98) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAND. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.12) target price on shares of Land Securities Group plc in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,077 ($14.48) price target on shares of Land Securities Group plc in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($15.33) price target on shares of Land Securities Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Land Securities Group plc from GBX 1,000 ($13.45) to GBX 1,050 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc downgraded Land Securities Group plc to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,210 ($16.27) to GBX 1,081 ($14.54) in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,105.58 ($14.87).

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON LAND) opened at 974.50 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group plc has a one year low of GBX 933.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,141.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 7.70 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,004.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,048.12.

In other Land Securities Group plc news, insider Alison J. Carnwath purchased 10,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 978 ($13.15) per share, with a total value of £98,289 ($132,179.94).

About Land Securities Group plc

Land Securities Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: Retail Portfolio and the London Portfolio. The Company’s Retail Portfolio includes all the shopping centers and shops (excluding central London shops), hotels and leisure assets, and retail warehouse properties.

