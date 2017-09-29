Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.65.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) traded down 1.00% on Thursday, reaching $22.78. 167,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $25.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.66 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post $2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/goldman-sachs-bdc-inc-gsbd-upgraded-to-hold-by-bidaskclub.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, including first lien, unitranche, including last out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.