GMT Capital Corp Buys New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 507,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,910,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.97% of Match Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis upped their target price on Match Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ MTCH) traded down 0.26% on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 136,186 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.36 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 64,436 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,318,360.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,360.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sam Yagan sold 98,854 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $1,888,111.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 902,498 shares of company stock worth $19,287,878 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

