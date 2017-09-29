GMT Capital Corp Buys 207,100 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 199.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Harry Sommer sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $689,764.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,031.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $306,956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) traded down 1.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,884 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.15. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post $3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

