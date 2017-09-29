GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of analysts have commented on GLYC shares. ValuEngine upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ GLYC) traded down 5.51% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 324,630 shares. The firm’s market cap is $443.40 million. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post ($1.22) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Helen M. Thackray sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,598,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs. The Company operates through the identification and development of glycomimetic compounds segment. The Company is developing its lead drug candidate, GMI-1070 (Rivipansel), for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC), a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease.

