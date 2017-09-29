Global Limited Harrington Purchases 75,000 Shares of BNK Petroleum Inc. (BKX) Stock

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) insider Global Limited Harrington bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

Global Limited Harrington also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BNK Petroleum Inc. alerts:

On Tuesday, September 26th, Global Limited Harrington acquired 122,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$35,525.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Global Limited Harrington acquired 1,628,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$439,695.00.

Shares of BNK Petroleum Inc. (BKX) traded up 3.390% on Friday, reaching $0.305. 92,950 shares of the company were exchanged. BNK Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. The firm’s market capitalization is $70.97 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/global-limited-harrington-purchases-75000-shares-of-bnk-petroleum-inc-bkx-stock.html.

About BNK Petroleum

BNK Petroleum Inc is an international energy company. The Company is focused on finding and exploiting unconventional oil and gas resource plays. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada, Poland and Other. The countries included in Other segment are Spain, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for BNK Petroleum Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNK Petroleum Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.