Glencore PLC (GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLEN. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.11) price target on shares of Glencore PLC in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Glencore PLC from GBX 410 ($5.51) to GBX 390 ($5.24) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.83) price target on shares of Glencore PLC in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS AG set a GBX 390 ($5.24) price target on shares of Glencore PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.24) price target on shares of Glencore PLC in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 368.96 ($4.96).

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) opened at 343.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 349.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 315.77. Glencore PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 205.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 374.70. The company’s market cap is GBX 48.94 billion.

In other Glencore PLC news, insider Martin J. Gilbert purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £169,000 ($227,272.73).

Glencore PLC Company Profile

Glencore plc is an integrated producer and marketer of commodities, such as metals and minerals, energy products, agricultural products and Corporate and other. The Metals and minerals segment is engaged in copper, zinc/lead, nickel, ferroalloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore production and marketing.

