GKN plc (GKN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HSBC Holdings plc

GKN plc (LON:GKN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 445 ($5.98) price objective on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.24) price objective (down from GBX 400 ($5.38)) on shares of GKN plc in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.31) price objective on shares of GKN plc in a research report on Friday, September 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 428 ($5.76) price objective on shares of GKN plc in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of GKN plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.40) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of GKN plc from GBX 475 ($6.39) to GBX 535 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 401.31 ($5.40).

Shares of GKN plc (LON GKN) opened at 345.20 on Friday. GKN plc has a 1-year low of GBX 295.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 379.30. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.92 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 323.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 343.55.

GKN plc Company Profile

GKN plc is a global engineering company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and service of systems and components for original equipment manufacturers. The Company operates in four segments: GKN Aerospace, GKN Driveline, GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Land Systems. The GKN Aerospace segment is a supplier of airframe and engine structures, landing gear, electrical interconnection systems, transparencies and aftermarket services.

