Givaudan Sa ‘s (GVDNY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Givaudan Sa (NASDAQ:GVDNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Friday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of Givaudan Sa (NASDAQ:GVDNY) traded up 1.00% during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09. Givaudan Sa has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50.
