Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.17

Media headlines about Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Getty Realty Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1050853712712 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

GTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Getty Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Getty Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) traded down 0.66% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. 243,483 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.54. Getty Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77.

Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Getty Realty Corporation had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Getty Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is 92.56%.

Getty Realty Corporation Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2017, the Company’s 825 properties were located in 26 states across the United States and Washington, District of Columbia.

