Genpact Limited (G) Stake Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Genpact Limited were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genpact Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Genpact Limited in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Genpact Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Genpact Limited in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Genpact Limited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other Genpact Limited news, insider Mohit Thukral sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $709,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,102.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,501,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $43,112,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,358,442 shares of company stock valued at $297,475,276. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact Limited (G) opened at 28.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.68 million. Genpact Limited had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Genpact Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Genpact Limited Company Profile

Genpact Limited is engaged in providing digitally powered business process management and services. The Company is also engaged in designing, transforming and running a combination of processes, as well as providing solutions that combine elements of its service offerings. The Company’s segments include Business process outsourcing and Information technology services.

