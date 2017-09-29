Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.23.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) traded up 9.84% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. 2,569,552 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $38.36 million. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post ($1.92) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genocea Biosciences news, CFO Jonathan Poole sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, is harnessing the power of T cell immunity to develop vaccines and immunotherapies company. The Company uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

