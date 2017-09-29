General Electric Company (GE) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 935,059 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $76,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PHH Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 105.0% in the first quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oakmont Partners LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.48 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $22.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other General Electric news, Director James S. Tisch acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.56 per share, with a total value of $2,456,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Leonard Flannery acquired 103,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,657,805.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,021,030.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 233,253 shares of company stock worth $5,860,264. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE GE) traded down 0.144% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.205. 15,835,189 shares of the stock traded hands. General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $209.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.482 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric Company will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

