Gardner Denver Holdings (GDI) and SPX Corp (SPXC) Head to Head Review

Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE: GDI) and SPX Corp (NASDAQ:SPXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gardner Denver Holdings and SPX Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gardner Denver Holdings $2.10 billion 2.55 $214.25 million N/A N/A SPX Corp $1.43 billion 0.88 $88.70 million N/A N/A

Gardner Denver Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than SPX Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Gardner Denver Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Gardner Denver Holdings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gardner Denver Holdings and SPX Corp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gardner Denver Holdings 0 1 9 0 2.90 SPX Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gardner Denver Holdings currently has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 1.08%. Given Gardner Denver Holdings’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gardner Denver Holdings is more favorable than SPX Corp.

Profitability

This table compares Gardner Denver Holdings and SPX Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gardner Denver Holdings N/A N/A N/A SPX Corp -2.37% -15.86% -1.74%

Summary

Gardner Denver Holdings beats SPX Corp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gardner Denver Holdings

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is a global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipments and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. The Company operates through three business segments: Industry, Energy and Medical. Industry segment designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of air compression, vacuum and blower products. Energy segment supplies positive displacement pumps, liquid ring vacuum pumps, compressors and integrated systems, engineered fluid loading and transfer equipment and associated aftermarket parts. Medical segment designs, manufactures and supplies medical equipment, laboratory vacuum and automated liquid handling end-markets The Company’s products are sold under a range of brands namely Gardner Denver, CompAir, Nash, Emco Wheaton, Robuschi, Elmo Rietschle and Thomas.

About SPX Corp

SPX Corporation is a global supplier of infrastructure equipment. The Company operates through three segments: HVAC; Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC solutions offered by its businesses include package cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers, heating and ventilation products. Its detection and measurement product lines encompass underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment. Within its power platform, it is a manufacturer of medium and large power transformers, as well as equipment for various types of power plant, including cooling equipment, heat exchangers and pollution control systems. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in approximately 15 countries.

